A former Jamestown Police Department officer faces statutory rape charges for having sex with an underage girl while on the force, according to the TBI.

Brandon T. Adams also has been indicted on a count of official misconduct.

The TBI began investigating last month at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

They learned Adams, 25, had been having sex with an underage girl, according to the TBI.

A Fentress County grand jury on Thursday indicted Adams, who no longer is on the police force.

Adams faces three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and one county of official misconduct.

According to the TBI, Adams turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County jail. Bond is $40,000.