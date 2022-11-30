Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman

Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department.

Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail.

She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house. Late that night she sent her location via text message to her mom—which the family says is out of character.

They later found her car at the Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek Road, miles from where her location was sent that night.