Jason Locke, the TBI administrator under investigation for misusing state funds, announced Thursday he would step down "out of respect for the proud heritage" of the agency.

Locke, who last served as the acting director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, announced the decision to "retire" in a statement from his attorney. He has been on paid leave since Tuesday, a day after state officials confirmed an investigation into his conduct.

Jason Locke's wife Kim Locke emailed Gov. Bill Haslam's office Friday saying that he had used state funds to cover hotel costs during an affair with another state employee. In the email, she also said she was "afraid that I'm in danger" because "he picked up a gun last night and held it in his hands the whole time we talked."

Kim Locke's complaint led to a major investigation involving the state comptroller, the Department of Safety and the Nashville district attorney. Sejal West, the state employee that Kim Locke said was involved in the affair, is on paid leave from the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

