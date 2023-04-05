Man indicted for second-degree murder after body found on Broadway viaduct in May

Jayshawn Williams was indicted in the killing of Travis Brown, whose body was found on the viaduct between W. Depot Avenue and W. Jackson Avenue on May 3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man arrested in connection with the death of Travis Brown in May was indicted for second-degree murder and illegally having a weapon.

Jayshawn Williams, 26, was arrested on May 11 after authorities found Brown's body on the Broadway viaduct between W. Depot Avenue and W. Jackson Avenue. According to authorities, witnesses saw Williams walking with Brown northbound on the viaduct before they heard a gunshot and saw Brown fall to the ground.

They said no one else was on the viaduct near the two people, and there were not any vehicles driving by when the gunshot went off. According to documents, Williams took a few steps northbound before turning around and pulling his hood over his head, walking in the opposite direction.

Williams was arrested in May after the Knoxville Police Department identified him as a person of interest in the case.