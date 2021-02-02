JCPD: Former senior care employee arrested on 25 counts of forgery and theft

The Jefferson City Police Department said that Tonya Nicole Linsey, 38, of Morristown, was arrested after police received reports of more than $50,000 stolen.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Police Department said that a Morristown woman was arrested Thursday morning on 25 counts of forgery and theft.

Tonya Nicole Lindsey, 38, of Morristown, was arrested for 25 counts of forgery and theft of over $10,000 after a grand jury indicted her. She was a former employee of Priority Senior Care in Jefferson City, according to a release from officials.

The arrest was made after officials said they received reports from Primary Senior Care in October 2020 that more than $50,000 had been stolen from the business.