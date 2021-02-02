JCPD: Former senior care employee arrested on 25 counts of forgery and theft

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Police Department said that a Morristown woman was arrested Thursday morning on 25 counts of forgery and theft.
Tonya Nicole Lindsey, 38, of Morristown, was arrested for 25 counts of forgery and theft of over $10,000 after a grand jury indicted her. She was a former employee of Priority Senior Care in Jefferson City, according to a release from officials.
The arrest was made after officials said they received reports from Primary Senior Care in October 2020 that more than $50,000 had been stolen from the business.
Police are continuing to investigate, officials said. Details about the charges and incidents were not immediately available.