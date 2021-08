Johnson City police say the caller claimed Wesley Randall White killed his dog and hung it inside the home on a clothes rack.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Johnson City man has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police say they received a complaint from someone concerned about his dog.

Officers arrested White after arrived at the home on Willmar Street and found his dog dead inside the home.