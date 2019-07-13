JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City police are asking for people's help after they said a man left a 3-year-old in a hot car.

Officers arrived at a store on Peoples Street around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. They said a car arrived at the business at 11:08 a.m., and a man got out of the vehicle, leaving a child inside.

The door was unlocked, and officers were able to get the child out, but it wasn't until around 12:55 p.m. that police were able to get in touch with the family. The child was warm to the touch when they found them, but is reported to be in good spirits.

Police are now looking for 21-year-old Kevin Nelms. Authorities said they believe he was a family acquaintance who brought the child with him and ran once he saw police.

Nelms now has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated child neglect. Police also said a small amount of methamphetamine and a syringe were found in the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Johnson City Police at (423) 434-6000.