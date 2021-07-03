JCSO: Four arrested on drug charges after three-month undercover operation

Police said that they found 11.2 grams of heroin, firearms and cash while conducting search warrants on two separate locations Friday morning.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said four people were arrested on drug charges Friday, after a three-month undercover operation called "Operation Heroin Highway."

They said that William Orren III, 69, Morgan Ayers, 38, Ronald Dalton, 37 and Randell Shrader, 40, were all arrested for intending to sell heroin. Three were also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. All four people are being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on bonds of $100,000.

Police said that they found 11.2 grams of heroin while conducting search warrants on two locations Friday morning. They also found firearms and cash from both homes, according to a release from officials.