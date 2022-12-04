JCSO: Internal investigation leads to termination of correctional officer, misconduct and bribery charges

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Pounders met with an inmate's mother and delivered contraband to him.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a correctional officer was terminated in December after they said an internal investigation revealed he met with an inmate's mother and was paid to deliver contraband to him.

According to authorities, Joshua Pounders, 25, was terminated on December 4, and on March 4 a grand jury indicted him for official misconduct and bribery.

The investigation started in early December after authorities said they learned contraband was being brought into the Jefferson County Detention Center by a correctional officer. Pounders was also arrested after the investigation, according to authorities.

Tammy Miles, 53, was also arrested as part of the investigation and charged with bribery of a public servant.