JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Austin Wade Tipton, 20, who is suspected of stealing a truck from Wolfe Tree Service.

The sheriff's office said Tipton is wanted for questioning and has an active criminal summons for violation of probation in Sevier County.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information or you see him, contact Detective Robby McMahan at 865-471-6000 ext. 1109.