JCSO: One arrested, several pounds of marijuana and THC edibles found after traffic stop

Dillan Burghart, 24, was arrested in Jefferson County after deputies found a gun, around 1 pound of marijuana and 50 bags of THC edibles in his car.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing drug charges after officials said they found several pounds of marijuana and THC edibles in his car and at his home on Wednesday.

They said that Dillan Burghart, 24, was pulled over on Wednesday after a deputy noticed that his car matched one involved in a domestic assault. Burghart told the deputy he had a pound of marijuana in the car after he was briefly questioned.

Deputies also found a gun, 50 bags of THC edibles, a digital scale and $7,615 while searching his car, according to a release from officials.

Later, Burghart also allowed deputies to search a shed on his property in Dandrige. There, police said they found at least 1.75 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, around 1 pound of THC butter and another digital scale.

Police said that Burghart admitted he got the money found by deputies from selling drugs.