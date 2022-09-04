JCSO: One hurt after shooting in Dandridge Sunday night

Upon their arrival, they found a male patient lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — On Sunday, September 4, Jefferson County Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Chestnut Grove Road in Dandridge after reports of a shooting, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Upon their arrival, they found a male patient lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Deputies have detained the shooter at the scene, JCSO said.

The patient was transported to UT Emergency Room by Jefferson County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division are on the scene, said JCSO.