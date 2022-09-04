x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

JCSO: One hurt after shooting in Dandridge Sunday night

Upon their arrival, they found a male patient lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — On Sunday, September 4, Jefferson County Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Chestnut Grove Road in Dandridge after reports of a shooting, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Upon their arrival, they found a male patient lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Deputies have detained the shooter at the scene, JCSO said.

The patient was transported to UT Emergency Room by Jefferson County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division are on the scene, said JCSO. 

This is a developing story.  

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cocke Co. Sheriff: Two inmates escaped while on litter crew

Before You Leave, Check This Out