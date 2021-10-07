JCSO: One severely injured, suspect arrested after shooting in New Market Saturday evening

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that a shooting broke out on the 2400 block of Old AJ Highway in New Market.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that one person was in custody and another was injured after a shooting Saturday evening in New Market.

They said it happened on the 2400 block of Old Andrew Johnson Highway in New Market. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening conditions, according to police.

The suspect was in custody, police said.

Additional information such as the events leading up to the shooting or identifying information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.