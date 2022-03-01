White Pine police: 1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting outside White Pine gas stations

Police say three people ended up shot near the Pilot and Weigel's gas stations.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The White Pine Police Department said one person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in White Pine.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near the Pilot and Weigel's gas stations near exit 4.

White Pine Police Chief Chad Cotter said police were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. in response to calls of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center. One of the victims died from their injuries.

A total of four people were involved in the incident, according to Cotter.

He said the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation, not an active shooter situation. Cotter said the four people involved in the shooting included the victims and the shooter.

No one was in custody; everyone involved was accounted for, he said.

Cotter said White Pine police, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and TBI were investigating the scene. More information was expected to be released later, he said.