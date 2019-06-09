JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A Jefferson City grand jury today indicted 35 people for various drug violations following a 20-month undercover investigation.

The lengthy investigation has now led to the indictments of 90 people for charges of sell and delivery of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and prescription medication.

JCPD investigators have seized 258 grams of methamphetamine and 3,940 pills. Investigators have also confiscated 19 vehicles, over $11,000 in cash and seven firearms.

The 35 people indicted range from 23 to 62 years in age, and most live in Jefferson City. Their names and charges are listed below:

Kim Michelle Edmonds, 45, Morristown- (2) counts sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

Kendra Michelle Long, 23, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Subutex) and (1) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

James Dylan Debord, 25, White Pine- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

Timothy Travis Guinn, 38, New Market- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

Daniel Preston Cate, 62, Kodak- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

Adam James Dunlop, 29, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl)

James David Millington, 52, Jefferson City- (3) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

Michael Giorgio, 51, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

Brandy Nicole Bruner, 36, Strawberry Plains- (4) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

Daniel Lee Lauderdale, 28, Strawberry Plains- (1) count sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

Edward Aaron Bruno, 40, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

Elissa Ann Creswell, 38, Seymour- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

Joseph Victor Young, 37, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

Daniel James Ancil, 40, Jefferson City- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl)

Joseph Allen Ball, 38, Kodak- (2) sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

Crystal Dawn Brown, 48, White Pine- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

Dennis Ray Midkiff, 41, Newport- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

Christi Ann Bell, 41, Jefferson City- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Suboxone)

Jessie Thomas Graves, 23, Dandridge- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

Rhett Dwayne Campbell, 23, Newport- (2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 6 CSA (Marijuana)

Lisa Michelle Elmore, 48, Talbott- (3) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Opana)

Michael Cody Kelly, 28, Strawberry Plains- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone, (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Fentanyl) and (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 1 CSA (Heroin)

Jamie Paul Gilbert, 38, Morristown- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 3 CSA (Suboxone)

Gina Marie Giorgio, 30, Jefferson City-(2) counts of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

James Matthew Russell, 25, Jefferson City-(1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine)

Dale Evan Helms, 37, Newport- (1) count of sell and delivery of a schedule 2 CSA (Methamphetamine) in a drug free zone

