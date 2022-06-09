Trial underway for driver accused of intentionally hitting and killing pregnant mother and her toddler in Jefferson City

William Phillips is accused of intentionally hitting and murdering a woman, her unborn child and her young son with his vehicle three years ago.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — State prosecutors rested their case Thursday in the trial of a man accused of intentionally crashing into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son three years ago in Jefferson City.

William Phillips is facing three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Sierra Cahoon, her unborn child, and Nolan Cahoon, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The trial began Tuesday with jury selection. The state rested its case Thursday just before noon, and Phillips' defense team is expected to call as many as seven witnesses to the stand before closing arguments are delivered.

On June 17, 2019, investigators said Phillips was driving west on East Main Street in Jefferson City when he swerved and intentionally hit a 61-year-old pedestrian, Tillman Gunter.

Police said Phillips continued driving before hitting and killing the mother and her toddler at the intersection of Russell Avenue and West Main Street, crashing into a building.

A witness said he saw Phillips accelerate before hitting the victims, saying he heard the man yelling that the "government told him to do it." The arrest warrant said "a voice told him that he needed to go kill the meth addicts so he began driving very fast." He reportedly told investigators that "the voice told him that the baby stroller had meth in it so he intentionally drove into" Cahoon and her child.

Gunter survived with minor injuries, and an employee at the building Phillips crashed into also suffered minor injuries.

The deaths of Sierra, Nolan and baby Cahoon hit the community hard. Nolan Cahoon attended First Steps Preschool at the First United Methodist Church, just right down the road from where the crash happened.

Cahoon's teachers said he was a happy 2-year-old who would always give them hugs and high-fives.

"He was a joy," Jessica Lawson, the director of the preschool, said. "He would walk through the door smiling every morning."

Carson-Newman University said Sierra Cahoon was the wife of one of its assistant athletic trainers, Matt Cahoon.

"Our hearts are breaking for one of our own. We take comfort in knowing that God also feels our pain and hears our prayers. Because of this, we ask for prayers for Matt and his family now and in the days ahead," Paul Percy, Carson-Newman's former interim president, said at the time.