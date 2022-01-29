Jefferson City police respond to bomb threat at Food City on Saturday, determined to be a prank call

Traffic was briefly backed up in the area as police searched through store bomb dogs. They said nothing was found.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Police Department said officers responded to a reported bomb threat at a Food City on Saturday. They said police responded at around 3:05 p.m. and went to the store on Odell Avenue.

According to authorities, bomb dogs were used to search through the area for anything that could pose a threat. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped with the search, authorities said.

Around 4:15 p.m. officials said nothing was found and no arrests had been made. They determined it to be a prank call, according to a post on social media.