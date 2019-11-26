JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Jefferson City's public works director faces cocaine charges after he admitted having the drug at work and keeping it in his car when confronted by police this month, records show.

Michael L. Jones, 61, is charged in Jefferson County with simple possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show. The Jefferson City city manager was unavailable for comment Tuesday.

Jones is due in Jefferson County General Sessions Court on Dec. 17, according to his misdemeanor citations.

Police allege Jones, of Rutledge, pulled a baggie of cocaine from his pocket Nov. 12 when several officers went to Public Works on Highway 92 in Jefferson City to question him. They also found another baggie in his 2005 Mercedes in the parking lot, according to a police report.

Records show "a drug investigation" led them to suspect Jones might have cocaine.

Several detectives and corporals met Nov. 12 with Chief Andy Dossett.

"Chief Dossett, based on information and evidence he had received, opened an investigation into Michael Jones for the possession and use of cocaine," the report states.

Officers including the chief then went to Public Works and confronted Jones.

He admitted he had the drugs, records show, and he pulled a baggie from his pants pocket. The baggie and cocaine weighed 0.66 grams.

"The baggie was clear in color and was tied closed with a bread tie," according to an incident report. "Inside the bag was a white powder, which Jones stated is cocaine."

Jones agreed to a search of his office, which revealed a "cut straw" used for snorting cocaine in his desk drawer, according to records.

Police took his computer and two phones, according to the report.

Jones also gave his consent for police to search his car outside.

Officers found two cut straws and a blue baggie with suspected cocaine. The baggie was on the back floorboard behind the driver's seat.

"One cut straw was located under the driver's seat and the other was located under the ashtray in the center console," records state.

The weight of that bag and drugs was 0.65 grams.

The city's Public Works Department has 36 employees, according to the city. It's responsible for city streets, street signs, brush and snow removal, water line maintenance street cleaning and storm drains, among other things. It also oversees water and waste management.