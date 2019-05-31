JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A regular traffic stop and a well-trained K-9 led to the arrest of two people and a number of drugs being taken off the streets.

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled a car over just after 1 a.m. Friday morning that was driving erratically on Hwy. 25/70. Another deputy and K-9 deputy arrived to assist.

K-9 Hekko quickly sniffed out something suspicious in the vehicle, and when the deputies conducted a search, they found a gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee TRAFFIC STOP FOR DUI LEADS TO K-9 ALERT WITH DRUG AND WEAPON CHARGES We are proud of the hard work our Patrol Division does on a daily basis, here is just one more example of a simple traffic stop...

According to the post on its Facebook page, there was 19.05 grams of crystal meth, 1.34 grams of cocaine, 1.19 grams of marijuana, 42 3/4 xanax pills, 1 1/2 suboxone pills, 3 alprazolam pills, and 13 oxycodone pills. paraphernalia was located in a plastic box that contained scales, and new baggies which indicated the sale of the narcotics found. $73 cash was also found in the vehicle and was placed into evidence.

The driver, Susie Parker, 39, of Strawberry Plains, failed a field sobriety test. She faces a number of drug charges along with DUI.

Passenger Jacob Randall, 26 of Jefferson City, also faces a number of drug charges.

"We are proud of the hard work our Patrol Division does on a daily basis, here is just one more example of a simple traffic stop that resulted in removing drug dealers off our streets," the Facebook post said.