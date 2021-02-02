Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office searching for man considered armed and dangerous

Police said that the suspect is a White man around 5'9" tall and who weighs around 150 pounds.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching the area of Whitaker Road Wednesday evening for a carjacking suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

They said the suspect is a White man who is around 5'9" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. They said he was wearing a dark polo shirt and black shorts. They also said that he was armed Wednesday night.

Officials said that if people see a person matching that description in the area, they should call 911 immediately. They urged people not to approach him if they see him.

The areas that could be affected are listed below:

Whitaker Road

Lowery Loop Road

Rainbow Lane

Rocky Valley Road

Friends Station Road