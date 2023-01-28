JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge

Deputies recovered grams of meth, heroin, marijuana and firearms, according to police.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post.

Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested.

Deputies and the Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant on 1488 Squire Foxx Road in Dandridge, JCSO said.

They located approximately 14 grams of meth, 1 gram of heroin, 7 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and scales, JCSO said.

Deputies also recovered 4 firearms, JCSO said.