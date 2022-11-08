Jefferson County man wounded by after explosive device he made blew up, deputies say

According to deputies, the victim said he made the device from gunpowder in an attempt to blow out a stump, saying the device detonated as he lit it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a man was hurt by an improvised explosive device Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and detectives responded to a home on the 1000 block of West Highway 25/70 around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had been wounded by an improvised explosive device.

Deputies identified the victim as Nathaniel Evans, 18, from Madisonville. JCSO said the man had flash burns to his face and arms.

According to deputies, the victim said he made the device from gunpowder in an attempt to blow out a stump on the property, saying the device detonated as he lit it.