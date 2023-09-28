BCSO: Jefferson Co. mayor arrested Wednesday in Bradley Co. for drinking and driving

Mark Lee Potts, the mayor of Jefferson County, was arrested on Wednesday for driving under the influence.

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Jefferson County, Mark Lee Potts, was arrested on Sept. 27 in Bradley County for driving under the influence. According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, deputies first received reports about a man lying face-down on the right shoulder of I-75 South and went to look for him.

According to an arrest report, deputies found a car with its door open and nobody inside. They then found Potts sitting upright on the right side of the road in a ditch, with beer cans around him, according to BCSO.

The arrest report said Potts told deputies he pulled over because he wanted to be safe, and said he had sat upright after lying face-down. Deputies reported smelling "a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath" and Potts said he stopped in Knoxville and bought beer. He said that he had been drinking and driving from Knoxville, according to the report.

Deputies said when Potts got up, they noticed he had urinated on himself and his pants fell down while trying to walk. They also said he could not keep his balance. The report said he also urinated in the patrol vehicle as he was taken to the Bradley County Jail.

BCSO said he failed sobriety tests and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Deputies found multiple beer cans on the floor near and inside the car — a total of eight empty cans.