JCSO: Student charged for school threat, ninth arrest this school year for threats in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a student was charged with making a "threat of mass destruction" on school property.

They said staff at Jefferson Middle School received a phone call about a possible threat Thursday morning and started investigating. They said investigators with JCSO and the Jefferson City Police Department helped with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the student was charged. They said there was never any danger to the safety of students or faculty.

They also said Thursday's arrest marked the ninth arrest so far this school year for similar threats.

"We strongly encourage conversations at home about threats and how important it is to report these occurrences to school staff and SROs," they said on social media.