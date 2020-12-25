Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Dandridge police searching for Mountain View escapee

It is the third time a person has escaped from Mountain View Youth Development Center this year.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Dandridge Police Department were searching for an escapee from the Mountain View Youth Development center Thursday night.

They said that they were searching in the area of Pine Drive. It was the third time a person escaped from the center since "Wayne's Halfway House" took over the facility earlier this year, in February.

In March, two juvenile inmates of the troubled Mountain View Youth Development in Dandridge escaped by knocking open a fire exit door and scaling a fence, according to the Dandridge Police Department.