JCSO: Two hospitalized after suspected road rage shooting in New Market

Officials said the shooting happened at the intersection of Hinchey Hollow Road and Flat Gap Road.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies and investigators are on the scene of a shooting in New Market.

Two people were taken to UT Medical Center.

Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the preliminary information shows the incident appears to be a road rage incident, and the two people appear to have shot each other.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent on the scene assisting deputies, according to Coffey.