Murder trial for father of Joe Clyde Daniels, missing for three years, begins this week

Joseph Daniels confessed to killing his 5-year-old son and hiding his body, but later recanted. The little boy's body has never been found.

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. — Jury selection in the trial of Joseph Daniels is set to begin Tuesday.

Daniels is charged with the murder of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels, who was reported missing in April 2018. Days later, Joseph confessed to murdering his son, who was autistic and non-verbal. He said he bet his son to death but he couldn't remember where he buried the body.

Joe Clyde's body has never been found, despite massive searches in the area around Charlotte, Tennessee, where the family lived.

Authorities said Daniels confessed to killing his son three separate times but has since recanted the confession.

Video of Joseph's confession was recently ruled to be admissible evidence in the trial. Judge David Wolfe ruled that the confession tape is admissible if the state meets the "Bishop Standard," meaning if the state produces corroborating evidence that backs up Joseph's confession.

The judge can still dismiss the confession tape at the time of the trial if the state does not produce enough evidence.

Before Judge Wolfe ruled the confession tape was admissible, a police interrogation expert testified that he believed Daniels' interview with two TBI agents was coerced.

The state came back to say that the expert's testimony was biased.

Because of the publicity surrounding the case, the jury will be picked in Hamilton County, in an attempt to find people unfamiliar with the case.