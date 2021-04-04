Joe Clyde Daniels missing for three years on Sunday

The 5-year-old's body has not been found. His father confessed to killing him in 2018, and his mother failed to report the death.

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. — Sunday marked three years since 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels has been missing.

This week a judge ruled his parents will be tried separately.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Joseph Daniels confessed to killing his son in 2018.

Officials said Krystal Daniels heard the murder and saw her dead son but failed to report the crime.

Investigators have never found the boy's body.