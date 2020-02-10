"I've waited a long time for this" || Joel Guy Jr. guilty of murdering and dismembering parents in 2016

Joel Guy Jr. stands guilty nearly four years after brutally murdering his parents.

A Knox County jury Friday found Joel M. Guy Jr. guilty on all 7 counts of ambushing his parents in their home over Thanksgiving 2016, stabbing them to death and then cutting up their bodies in an attempt to hide the evidence.

Guy faces life terms for the two first-degree murder convictions, and must serve at least 51 years in prison for each. He could face additional time for the abuse of a corpse charges of which he also was convicted.

The jury deliberated a few hours on Thursday, and quickly reached a unanimous decision Friday morning.

The victims' families spoke shortly after the verdict was reached, talking about the loss they endured and thanking the legal system for bringing some closure to the nightmare they've lived in the past four years.

"I’ll never have my brother with me again. Justice has prevailed today, and I am so thankful for that,” Joel Guy Sr.'s sister said.

Testimony started Monday morning in Knox County Criminal Court and ended Thursday morning. The defense called no witnesses and will focus on winning a legal victory in the appellate courts.

Guy, 32, has been in custody since the day after the murders of Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were discovered Nov. 28, 2016, by Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators. They’d gone to the upscale neighborhood to check on the Guys after Lisa Guy’s boss became worried about her.

An only child, Guy plotted for weeks – if not longer – to kill the couple, who was getting ready to sell their Goldenview Lane home and move to another house in Surgoinsville, Tenn.

They also planned to stop carrying their son financially, something they’d been doing his entire life. Testimony showed Guy Jr. never held a paying job. He preferred generally to stick to himself, read books, use the computer and sometimes go to Louisiana State University.

He wanted his parents’ money to keep living the life to which he was accustomed, Knox County Assistant District Attorney General Leslie Nassios told jurors Thursday.

Prosecutors presented jurors with numerous store security videos showing Guy buying materials in Louisiana before making the Thanksgiving trip to Knox County. He bought a knife, a tub to hold body parts, multiple chemicals, bleach wipes, a hose, gloves. He also brought meat grinder to dispose of human limbs and gas cans to burn the house down, parts of the plot he didn’t get to carry out, the prosecution said.

He arrived in Knox County in time to share a meal with his parents, a half-sister and her children. It was an unseasonably warm and dry holiday weekend.

He also detailed his homicide plans in notebook writings found in his guest room after the killings, testimony showed.

On Saturday, Nov, 26, two days after Thanksgiving, the state said, he put his plan into motion.

While his unsuspecting mother was out shopping the morning of Nov. 26, the state alleges, Guy stabbed his father to death in the upstairs exercise room. The widespread presence of blood, damaged blinds and an overturned piece of equipment indicated Guy Sr. put up a fight.

Lisa Guy came home about 12:30 p.m. It appears Guy attacked her at the top of the second floor stairs.

She had at least 31 stab wounds; her husband had at least 40.

The younger Guy apparently suffered cuts and scratches himself that day. About 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26, he had to go to Walmart – the same store where Lisa Guy made her last trip – to get tape and medical supplies to treat wounds to his hands, Nassios said.

Forensic experts testified it would have taken Guy many hours to cut up the bodies and put them corrosive solutions. By the following day, he’d put most of his parents remains in two bins in the master bathroom.

He also put his mother’s head in a stock pot on the kitchen stove and left his father’s severed hands on the floor of the exercise room.

Guy also cranked up the central heating system above 90 degrees and ran fans to try to speed up the decomposition process, prosecutor Hector Sanchez said Thursday in his closing argument

Still, the killer couldn’t finish the job. Guy ultimately chose Sunday, November 27 to drive back to Baton Rouge, La., to get medical treatment for his hands at an LSU student clinic. By Tuesday, Nov. 29, he was under arrest.

Evidence in the case was extensive, requiring four metal carts for transportation. The trial featured testimony from numerous DNA and forensic experts to link Guy to the crimes.

Guy was represented by a experienced legal team – former District Public Defender Mark Stephens and Assistant PDs John Halstead and Jonathan Harwell.

Halstead told jurors during his closing argument that Guy , by his half-sister’s own testimony, had been friendly, generous and upbeat that Thanksgiving holiday. His demeanor reflected nothing about any plan to murder his parents, Halstead said.

The lawyer also said the state had failed to prove the handwriting in the damning notebook was actually his.