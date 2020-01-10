Joel Guy Jr. Trial, Day Four: Victims suffered repeated deep stabbings to vital organs

Dr. Amy Hawes said the killer stabbed Joel Guy Sr. more than 40 times and his wife more than 30 times.

With Joel Guy's Knox County Criminal Court trial approaching the end, jurors are now hearing from medical experts about the violent injuries suffered by the victims.

Forensic testimony about their injuries began Wednesday and was expected to continue Thursday morning.

Both Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were stabbed repeatedly in the chest and back. Whatever the weapon was, the victims endured deep stab wounds to organs such as kidneys, the liver, their lungs and their heart, testimony showed late Wednesday.

Dr. Amy Hawes, who performed autopsies on both while working for the Regional Forensic Center, said she couldn't estimate exactly how long it took them to die but it probably ranged from "a few seconds to a few minutes."

The killer then cut off their arms and legs, and removed Lisa Guy's head.

The parts were then put in two blue tote tubs found on plastic sheeting on the floor of their master bathroom upstairs in their Goldenview Lane home in November 2016.

The killer wasn't through, however.

Someone also tried to immerse the bodies in corrosive chemicals such as sewer line cleaner to dissolve their flesh.

In fact, Hawes testified, Joel Guy Sr.'s head had been reduced to a skeleton from immersion in the chemicals. Flesh had melted off his and his wife's front torsos, she said.

Their backs were found above the liquid mix in the tubs, with more of the skin on their backs still intact.

An exam of the skin on their backs indicated Guy Sr. had been stabbed more than 40 times and Lisa Guy had been stabbed at least 30 times.

Hawes also noted that someone had left Guy Sr.'s severed hands on the floor of his exercise room and put Lisa Guy's head in a pot of liquid to cook on the kitchen stove.

Joel Guy Jr. is on trial this week for their killings. The state is not seeking the death penalty.