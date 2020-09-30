Joel Guy Jr. Trial, Day Three: Parents were victims of ferocious attack

Guy, now 32, is accused of killing his parents over Thanksgiving Weekend 2016 in their West Knox County house. Prosecutors suggest he'd planned it for weeks.

It's a scenario few investigators, even veteran investigators, ever encounter: Severed body parts from two people found in various rooms of a home.

On Nov. 28, 2016, Knox County Sheriff's Office Detective Jeremy McCord led officers into the Hardin Valley area home of Joel and Lisa Guy while conducting a welfare check.

With each step, the scene grew stranger and stranger, McCord told Knox County jurors Tuesday.

"I had absolutely no idea what I was walking into," the detective said.

The Guys' wallets sat on a kitchen table along with a hammer and cellphone. Still, no one responded to officers' shouts. Groceries were strewn at the foot of the stairs leading up to the second floor.

Someone had set the heat in the house as high as it would go -- to more than 90 degrees. An odd chemical smell wafted throughout the house on Goldenview Lane, McCord said.

When officers started up the stairs, they realized they were going to find something bad. Blood spatters stained the carpet and walls. A pile of clothes sat on the landing, along with chemical tubs and a knife.

Further down the hall, officers could see a pair of human hands on the floor of a room the family used for exercising.

"It's gut-wrenching," McCord said Tuesday. "It's something that I've never experienced before in a crime scene."

Moments later, he'd spot the dismembered remains of residents Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy in two blue tubs in the master bathroom. And after that, officers would discover Lisa Guy's head cooking in a stock pot on the kitchen stove.

Their son, Joel Michael Guy Jr., 32, is accused of murdering his parents over Thanksgiving Weekend, 2016. He wanted their money to live on, and they were ready to cut off their longtime financial support of him because they wanted to retire, prosecutors allege.

Guy lived in Baton Rouge, La., where he'd attended Louisiana State University for years. He rarely came up to the Knoxville area to visit, family members testified Monday, preferring to stay to himself at his Baton Rouge apartment.

The trial started Monday in Knox County Criminal Court. It's expected to go throughout the week.

Testimony resumed Wednesday.

One key aspect that jurors still must hear: the "ferocity" of the attacks against the elder Guys, according to the state.

Personnel at the Regional Forensic Center are expected to testify they gathered the various body parts from the tubs and set about organizing them as they once were in life.

They also documented the numerous stashes and gouges the victims suffered -- to the back, shoulder, chest and buttocks.

An autopsy showed Joel Guy suffered more than 40 stab wounds; his wife had 31.

Joel Guy Sr. also suffered multiple wounds to his hands as he tried to defend himself. Why the killer decided to leave the father's hands sitting on the exercise room floor hasn't not been explained.

The killer appeared to use multiple knives and surprised the Guys as they went about their day. After stabbing them to death, Guy allegedly removed all their clothes and then cut them up limb by limb in their own master bathroom.

Much of Tuesday was taken up with testimony from forensic specialists who processed the Guy home, collected bags and bags of evidence and examined it all for clues. Four metal cages sit in the back of Judge Steve Sword's courtroom, holding what was seized in the case.