Joel Guy Jr. Trial, Day Two: A crime scene that shocked even law enforcement

Guy is accused of plotting his parents' deaths because he wanted their money. They were about to end their longtime financial support.

Knives in multiple rooms of the house. Blood stains on walls, stairs, sheets, doors, floors and cut-up clothes.

A man's severed hands in an upstairs exercise room. Two tubs of body parts floating in industrial chemicals in the upstairs master bathroom.

Knox County investigators found a vast and disturbing amount of evidence in the Nov. 26, 2016, homicides of Joel and Lisa Guy in their Goldenview Lane house in West Knox County, testimony at trial has shown.

It was so troubling that it "freaked out" some law officers who responded to the scene, Knox County Assistant District Attorney General Leslie Nassios told jurors Monday as the trial began.

Testimony continued Tuesday.

Stephen Ballard, a Knox County Sheriff's Office detective, was a K-9 officer who responded to the house on a welfare check the afternoon of Nov. 28, 2016. Ballard testified Monday seeing to his astonishment a pair of hands -- one flexed and one balled up -- on the floor of the exercise room.

Guy, 32, is on trial this week in Knox County Criminal Court. He faces first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse counts.

If convicted, the Louisiana man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. The state isn't seeking death.

The prosecution alleges Guy, living on his parents' generosity in Baton Rouge, La., decided to kill the couple because they were going to shut off his financial support. Family members testified Monday that the Guys were ready to retire, sell their house and move to the old family home place in Hawkins County.

Guy, however, had his own ideas, the prosecution alleges, intending to murder them, hide his father's remains and claim his mother's $500,000 life insurance for himself. He wrote down and speculated about their other assets as well, evidence has shown.

He also bought tubs of chemicals he hoped would dissolve their dismembered body parts for easier disposal, the state alleges. When forensic officers began processing the house, they found two bins stuffed with human body parts floating in a chemical soup in the bathroom of the master bedroom, testimony Monday showed.

The killer had laid plastic sheeting under the bins and hooked up a hose from the shower nozzle to help wash the crime scene. Sitting in the bathroom sink was an Emeril knife, one of many blades found by bloody clothes and evidence throughout the house, KCSO forensic technician Sandi Campbell testified Monday.