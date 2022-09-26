Johnson City man accused of kicking officer at Tennessee Volunteers football game

Authorities said 30-year-old Ryan Michael Gambino was charged with public intoxication and assault on a first responder.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Johnson City man accused of kicking an officer at Saturday's Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville was arrested, according to a police report.

A police report said that Gambino was highly intoxicated and had to be carried through the stadium to the booking area. While in the booking area, Gambino refused to stand up so a search could be performed, the report added.

Gambino then had to be helped onto his feet for the search to be conducted, the report stated. Gambino then kicked back with his foot and struck an officer in the upper thigh before he was further restrained and the search was conducted, according to the report.