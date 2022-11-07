TBI investigating after police officer fatally shoots man in Johnson City

According to TBI, police encountered a man with an axe while responding to a report about a domestic disturbance.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were investigating after an officer fatally shot a man in Johnson City Monday night.

They said the Johnson City Police Department was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on East Unaka Avenue. When officers arrived, they said they encountered a man with an axe.

TBI said that according to reports, the man went towards an office with the axe and the officer shot him. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

They said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Additional information about the shooting was not available. This story will be updated when more information is available.