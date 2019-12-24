JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — An Erwin woman who was struck by another driver while she was scraping the ice from her windshield has died from her injuries.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Laurel Banner, 24, was parked on the side of the road at the 1000-block of East Watauga Avenue on Friday while she was scraping ice from her windshield.

Authorities said Joe Greer, 37, of Gate City, was traveling eastbound when he hit Banner's car and then struck Banner.

Banner died in the hospital the next day.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

