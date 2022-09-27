Joseph Daniels denied new trial in murder of 5-year-old autistic son

Joseph Daniels was convicted of murdering his 5-year-old autistic son when in September 2021 and faces life in prison.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee father convicted of murdering his 5-year-old autistic son was denied a new trial by a judge Tuesday.

Joseph Daniels was convicted of second-degree murder and felony murder on Sept. 14, 2021, for the death of Joe Clyde, his 5-year-old son. As a result, he is most likely to spend the rest of his life in prison. However, his attorney argued Tuesday that the conviction should be thrown out and claimed that there was insufficient evidence.

Judge David Wolfe said Tuesday that the lawyer's allegation that the evidence was insufficient was not reasonable because Daniels had admitted in the trial that he had killed his son.