JPD: Public's help needed in locating 19-year-old who is considered armed and dangerous

Alexander Foye is wanted for five counts of felony reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault.

JACKSBORO, Tenn — The Jacksboro Chief of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old who is considered armed and dangerous.

Alexander Foye is wanted for five counts of felony reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault, according to the JPD.

The JPD investigated a shooting into an occupied residents on Oct. 12. Investigators were able to develop suspects in this case, including Foye, the JPD said.

Foye has brown hair, green eyes, is 125 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches, according to the JPD.