JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a carjacking and potential kidnapping situation.

Police are trying to confirm the safety of Marsha Ann Higgins. JSO said they were told by a complainant that Higgins and her boyfriend, Bradley Chilton, are traveling in a silver four-door Toyota Scion.

Higgins may be being held against her will, police say.

Police say they have new information that the couple was in the Volusia County area on Wednesday night. They also say that a different tag is now on the vehicle.

Tennessee tag 1R99S1 904-630-0500

Police said Higgins and Chilton could be staying in the Jacksonville Beach area.

First Coast News' sister station WBIR is reporting that Chilton was recently sentenced in June in Knox County Court after pleading guilty to a domestic assault incident that happened in November 2017. Records show the judge sentenced him to a year of supervised probation and anger management.

If you have any information on this case, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a possible reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.