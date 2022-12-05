Judge: 16-year-old probably killed grandmother, 7-year-old in Greene County

The boy is alleged to have killed them last month at a home on Old Snapps Ferry Road.

A Greene County juvenile court judge ruled Thursday there's probable cause to believe a 16-year-old boy killed two people at his home last month, clearing the way for the next phase in the criminal case.

The teen, whose name has been redacted from court records, is accused of the first-degree murders of 59-year-old Sherry Cole and Cole's 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen.

Judge Kenneth N. Bailey Jr. held a hearing Thursday to determine if evidence showed probable cause to believe the boy committed the crimes.

Authorities allege he used a hammer. Deputies detained him at the Old Snapps Ferry Road residence after responding to a call there early April 25.

It's not clear what relationship he had to the victims.

Bailey heard testimony from four people called by the District Attorney General's Office.

He ordered the boy be held in juvenile custody pending an Aug. 23 transfer hearing. District Attorney General Dan Armstrong argues in court papers obtained by WBIR that the severity of the crimes dictate that the teen face prosecution as an adult.

In the interim, authorities will hold a status conference in the case July 19.

WBIR sought but was prohibited from having a journalist present at Thursday's hearing.

According to court documents, two men ages 35 and 25 witnessed the attacks.

According to records, "...there were puddles of blood witnessed and assorted tools, some of which were covered in blood" at the Cole home.

According to court records, the 16-year-old started planning to kill the victims hours earlier.