Knoxville — The Maryville College student sent to prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2016 will not serve additional time for related crimes, according to the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk's Office.

Riley Gaul, 20, was sentenced in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday for additional convictions that included theft, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony. He received a 29 day sentence for a misdemeanor stalking charge, one year for a felony theft charge, three years for felony tampering with evidence, three years for felony reckless endangerment, and three for felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges are in connection with the killing of Emma Walker, 16, in November 2016.

All of these sentences will run concurrently to the life with possibility of parole that Gaul was sentenced to for killing Walker. Effectively, no time has been added to his murder sentence.

Related: Guilty verdict for Gaul

Gaul and Walker had once dated while at Central High School but she had broken off the relationship before he killed her. Authorities said he was obsessed with trying to get her back and harassed her before he shot her to death as she slept in her home.

William Riley Gaul was to be charged with the murder of Emma Walker (pictured) and faced going before a magistrate, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Martha Dooley.

YouCaring.com

A Knox County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in May, and Judge Bob McGee imposed an automatic sentence of life with a chance one day of parole after 51 years. He was immediately taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.

Lawyers for the defense and prosecution presented to McGee their arguments for what should happen to Gaul on the other convictions.

Prosecutors wanted Gaul to get an additional 18 years. The defense sought the minimum amount of time under the law.

Gaul apologized to his family and that of Walker's at a hearing earlier this month. He said he didn't mean to hurt Walker and that he loved her.

Family members also read from their "family impact statements" that are submitted to help the court decide how it wants to proceed on sentencing.

Gaul shot and killed Walker through a wall of her North Knox County home. He'd graduated from Central months beforehand and was a freshman at Maryville College.

© 2018 WBIR