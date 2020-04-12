Judge not ready to free 19yo man from prison in Gibbs teen's death

Isaiah Brooks was sentenced to a 10-year term on his plea to reckless homicide last year.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knox County judge said Friday he's not ready to let a 19-year-old man out of prison for killing a young friend during a scuffle at a 2019 party.

"I don't think you've done enough time yet," Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green said.

Green sentenced Isaiah Brooks to 10 years in November 2019 in the May 2019 death of Zach Munday, 15. When he imposed sentence, Green said he'd be willing to take another look at the case in a year.

The judge said Friday he didn't think Brooks was "a bad young man," but that a year simply wasn't enough.

And, Green said, he'd be willing to reconsider the case in the future.

Knox County prosecutor Kevin Allen suggested perhaps in a year.

Given the chance to speak in the courtroom, in which members of the Munday family sat as well as his own family, Brooks apologized and said he thought of the victim every day.

He and the victim were friends.

"I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart," Brooks said.

He has the option of appealing the judge's decision. Defense attorney T. Scott Jones will let the judge know what Brooks wants to do during a virtual hearing Dec. 10.

Jones told Green his client wasn't the same person as when he pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in 2019.

"There’s no other thing to say. But for the actions of Isaiah Brooks, Mr. Munday would not be deceased," Jones said. "That's the reality of it."

The attorney said Brooks had worked to become a better person, through faith and education. All he needs, Jones said, is an opportunity.

Brooks and Munday were among teens at a party that included many Gibbs students and graduates in May 2019 when the younger teen suffered head injuries consistent with being slammed to the ground.