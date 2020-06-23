Judge: Roane County man accused of abusing adoptive children will wear jumpsuit during hearing

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Michael Anthony Gray will wear a jail jumpsuit at his preliminary hearing on Friday.
He's accused of abusing his adoptive children, feeding them a starvation diet and burying one of the children in his Roane County barn.
His defense lawyer wanted permission for him to wear street clothes so he would not look like a criminal.
The judge ruled against it saying bringing different clothes into the jail could lead to coronavirus spreading.
Michael Gray and his wife, Shirley, will face a preliminary hearing Friday.
Knox County investigators also uncovered the remains of another child adopted by the Grays at a home in Halls.
Charges have not been filed yet against the couple in Knox County.
