Judge sentences man to prison after leaving scene of an accident reported in 2018

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man was sentenced Monday to 19.5 years in prison after an investigation related to leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

In March, Harold Vernon Smith, of Bulls Gap, was convicted after a jury trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, officials said.

According to the trial testimony, on May 11, 2018, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation related to leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved, and, a short time later, a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car matching the description in a nearby area.

After a chase, law enforcement located the car, which was abandoned. The investigation identified Smith as the suspect.

On May 13, 2018, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office charged Smith with filing a false report related to the May 11, 2018, incident.

On June 21, 2018, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Third Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested Smith in a wooded area on Sunrise Church Road, near Interstate 81 and Highway 11E/W, off Andrew Johnson Highway.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was armed with a loaded revolver, officials said. A bag that he owned was located nearby and contained his personal items as well as a box of ammunition for the revolver.

A judge determined that Smith was an armed career criminal, subject to a mandatory minimum of 15 years, up to life in prison.

Smith was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison followed by three years on supervised release.