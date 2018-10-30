Nashville — Tennessee cannot execute death row inmate Edmund Zagorski as scheduled Thursday unless prison officials give his attorney access to a phone during the final minutes of his life, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger granted a temporary restraining order Monday, saying the state must allow Zagorski's lawyer to have "immediate access to a telephone during the time preceding and during the execution."

State attorneys had fought against the request for a phone, part of a last-minute challenge Zagorski's attorneys filed Friday. But now officials must do so in order for the execution to proceed.

The impasse could be cleared easily. If the state allows federal public defender Kelley Henry, Zagorski's attorney, access to a cell phone or land line, Trauger's ruling would be satisfied and the execution could move forward.

Or the state could appeal Trauger's ruling to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, which could overturn the order and clear the way for the execution.

A spokeswoman for the Tennessee attorney general's office said Monday night that the state had no comment.

Henry had argued it was vital to have access to a phone during the execution so she could alert a judge if something went wrong. In her order, Trauger said earlier federal court ruling's had supported Henry's argument.

Trauger dismissed other claims in the last-minute execution challenge. Zagorski's attorneys had claimed it was unconstitutional to force him to pick between the electric chair and lethal injection.

Trauger tossed that argument out. Zagorski's attorneys plan to appeal on that issue.

Zagorski, 63, was convicted of murdering John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter in April 1983. He shot them, slit their throats and stole their money and a truck.

