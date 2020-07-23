Judge unseals warrant issued for search for Joe Clyde Daniels evidence

Investigators found 26 bones and bone fragments, dirt (2 bags) and a root ball and plastic on the Garner Creek Road property where the Daniels’ live.

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. — Court documents were unsealed on Wednesday involving the recent search for evidence in the death of five-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.

Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe unsealed the search warrant he signed on May 21 for the TBI to search the property of Joseph and Krystal Daniels for evidence.

Joe Clyde was reported missing on April 4, 2018. Authorities and volunteers conducted a massive search of the area for the five-year-old before it was announced the Joseph Daniels had confessed to murdering the child.

According to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, investigators found 26 bones and bone fragments, dirt (2 bags) and a root ball and plastic on the Garner Creek Road property where the Daniels’ live. The TBI conducted the search on the property beginning after the search warrant was issued on May 21.

Days after Joe Clyde’s disappearance, Joseph Daniels confessed to beating Joe Clyde, then putting him in the trunk of his car and disposing his body. He said he couldn’t remember where he hid the body.

The TBI reviewed security camera video from across the street from the Daniels’ Tennessee City home that showed that Joseph Daniel’s car never moved that night.

Joseph Daniels was charged with one count of criminal homicide.