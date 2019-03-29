UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — A jury found an Andersonville woman guilty Friday morning of second-degree murder in the death of her husband.

Shannon Smith, 44, was found in her driveway with a handgun on July 23, 2017 when officers arrived at her home and found her husband lying down with what appeared to be one gunshot wound.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Timothy R. Smith, 46, dead at their home on the 900 block of Highway 61 West in Andersonville.

The jury took a little over three hours to convict Smith and came back with a late verdict Friday morning, according to the Union County Criminal Court Clerk.

Smith was taken into custody following the verdict. Judge E. Shayne Sexton presiding.

Smith is expected to be sentenced on July 8.

