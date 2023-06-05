Jury finds man guilty in savage 2008 attack on Barley's server

Micah Johnson alleges he was out of his mind at the time of the killing. The prosecution says he knew what he was doing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The jury found Micah Johnson guilty on May 6 of the 2008 killing of Carrie Daugherty, an acquaintance who was living in the home of his girlfriend.

ORIGINAL: After two long weeks, a Knox County jury at last is poised to consider whether a Knoxville man was insane when he allegedly murdered a dear friend of his girlfriend in March 2008.

Jurors are set to hear closing arguments Saturday morning from prosecutors TaKisha Fitzgerald and Larry Dillon and defense attorney Gregory P. Isaacs.

Then, after hearing legal instructions from Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green on how to consider the evidence, they can at last get to work.

It was clear by the looks on their faces Friday that more than a few jurors were ready for the case to end.

Green bluntly warned both sides Friday when jurors were out of the room: "You all are wearing this jury out."

This is the second time Johnson's been tried in the killing of Carrie Daugherty, 24, a Barley's server attacked outside the North Knoxville home she shared with Johnson's girlfriend. Prosecutors say he savagely attacked the Chattanooga native with a brick and shovel and put a rope around her neck.

Last year, after Johnson had served more than a decade in prison, a state appeals court panel threw out his conviction, citing errors by his original defense team. The defendant is now free on bond.

Now he's represented by Isaacs, who secured the new trial, and Ashlee Mathis.

Court interactions have been testy, even heated. Isaacs has several times requested and been denied a mistrial.

The defense is pursuing the rare and challenging strategy of asking a jury to find Johnson insane at the time of the killing. They argue he was both suffering an exceptional mental problem in 2008 and that he couldn't appreciate the consequences of his actions when he killed Daugherty.

The prosecution argues, plain and simple, that he did know what he was doing and that it was an intentional killing, after which Johnson changed his clothes, washed blood off, and headed, at least briefly, out of state intent on fleeing.

Only after his father called him on the road and asked him to come back did Johnson comply, testimony has showed. Even then, Knoxville police ended up chasing him to the Henley Bridge, where he appeared ready to jump.

Isaacs and Fitzgerald clashed repeatedly Friday, a pattern evident throughout the trial.

The prosecution has offered expert witnesses to counter the defense's own expert testimony that Johnson suffered psychoses that became evident after he attacked a University of Tennessee student in September 2007.

Retired psychiatrist Dr. Rokeya Farooque, who assessed Johnson over several weeks in 2010 at Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute in Nashville, testified Friday she and a consulting team ultimately decided Johnson wasn't suffering a severe mental impairment when Daugherty died. He also knew that what he'd done was wrong, she said.

Isaacs put Farooque under more than two hours of tough cross-examination, challenging her memory, her expertise, her mental acuity. He repeatedly asked if she could remember details about the case and various diagnoses of Johnson she said she'd weighed when assessing him.

"This patient had all kinds of different diagnoses," she testified.

Some, she said, she didn't remember.

She said that after the passage of 13 years there were facts about the case she didn't recall. She remembered, she said, what she did for the month that Johnson was in her care and observation, she said.

Jurors began to get restless during the cross-examination, with at least one nodding her head slightly and smiling at Farooque as she testified.

On re-direct by Dillon, Farooque said that as part of her review of Johnson's history she learned that he had once reported having actually assaulted Daugherty the night of the murder over a deal to sell her marijuana, suggesting mental illness had nothing to do with the killing.

Isaacs quickly countered that that was a story made up by Johnson because fellow inmates in jail told him he'd never be able to pull off an insanity defense with authorities.