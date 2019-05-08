KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR will live stream the testimony in the trial of Eric Boyd on WBIR.com, the WBIR app, and the WBIR YouTube page.

Jury selection is now underway for the fifth person believed to have a hand in the 2007 carjacking, rape, and murder of a young Knox County couple.

Eric D. Boyd, 47, faces charges that include kidnapping, rape and murder. He's accused of having a direct role in the attacks on Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21, in January 2007.

Monday morning, 75 prospective jurors gathered to be questioned by prosecutors and the defense.

Also in the courtroom, the defendant Boyd and the families of the two victims.

Each prospective juror will be questioned one by one about what they know about the high profile case and if they have already formed an opinion about Boyd's guilt or innocence.

