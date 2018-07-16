Knoxville — Jury selection in the rape trial for former Vols A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams is expected to continue Tuesday morning in Knox County Criminal Court.

Johnson and Williams are accused of raping a University of Tennessee coed in Johnson's room during a party at Johnson's South Knoxville apartment in November 2014. The men say they're innocent and allege the young woman had had consensual sex with Johnson in the past.

After all of the final pre-trial motions were settled, the judge and attorneys began questioning the jury pool. So far, no jurors have been selected. That process will continue on Tuesday morning.

The case has been hard fought in Criminal Court, with defense attorneys seeking access to the cellphone data and social media accounts of the alleged victim and others who knew her.

The state appellate court ultimately granted the defendants access to the information.

The alleged victim, a former UT athlete, appeared in May at a hearing before Judge Bob McGee. The judge closed the hearing to the public.

Both Johnson, a former star linebacker, and Williams are charged with two counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aiding and abetting in connection to the allegations.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in 2017 that text messages and social media messages could be relevant in the case.

Defense attorneys argue the messages could shed light on what actually happened the night of Johnson's party at the Woodlands apartment complex on Cherokee Woods Way.

The trial is expected to last at least a week.

