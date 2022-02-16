DA: Juvenile arrested and charged with terrorism after Scott High School threat

According to the DA's office, the juvenile has been charged with two felony crimes: Commission of an act of terrorism and filing a false report.

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. — A juvenile is facing two felony charges after Scott County authorities said they made a threat involving Scott High School.

According to District 8 Attorney General Jared Effler's office, authorities investigated a threat reported last week at the high school. School authorities said they could not share specifics about the incident, but said they issued "the maximum school punishment" and the juvenile was arrested.

According to the DA's office, the juvenile has been charged with two felony crimes: Commission of an act of terrorism and filing a false report.

In a message to Scott High School parents, the Principal Melissa Rector said the charges are "heavy and carry some very serious penalties."